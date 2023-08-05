Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

