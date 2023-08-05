Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
