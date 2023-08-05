Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.39.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galectin Therapeutics
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.