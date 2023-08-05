Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

