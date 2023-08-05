voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
NYSE VJET opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.44. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
