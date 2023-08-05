StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.65. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

