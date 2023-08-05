Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) EVP Sells $1,659,094.80 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $1,659,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,692.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.07.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

