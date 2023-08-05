Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,956,000.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $238.99 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.10 and its 200-day moving average is $228.61. The company has a market capitalization of $447.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
