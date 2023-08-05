Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,956,000.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $238.99 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.10 and its 200-day moving average is $228.61. The company has a market capitalization of $447.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

