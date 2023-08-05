Cormark Weighs in on Titanium Transp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Titanium Transp in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Titanium Transp Stock Performance

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million.

Titanium Transp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

See Also

