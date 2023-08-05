Cormark Weighs in on Titanium Transp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Titanium Transp in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Titanium Transp Stock Performance
Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million.
Titanium Transp Dividend Announcement
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titanium Transp
- How to Invest in Esports
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.