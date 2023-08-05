Olin (NYSE:OLN) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after buying an additional 2,330,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after buying an additional 1,441,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Olin by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after buying an additional 1,253,126 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Olin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

