Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hologic, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

HOLX stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

