Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

CTXR stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CTXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

