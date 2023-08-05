FY2024 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Increased by Zacks Research

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Altice USA Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Altice USA stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.64 and a beta of 1.42. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 514.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after buying an additional 10,106,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after buying an additional 5,284,411 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 3,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 4,668,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 3,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.