FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amkor Technology, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of AMKR opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $71,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

