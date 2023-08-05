Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE:KWR opened at $181.92 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $216.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.29 and its 200-day moving average is $194.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 594,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $405,885.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Will sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $28,346.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,921.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $405,885.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,540 shares of company stock worth $3,769,413. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 370.21%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

