Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38.

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

