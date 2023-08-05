Brokers Offer Predictions for Exact Sciences Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXAS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.53.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.