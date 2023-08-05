Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APEI. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $87.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.76. American Public Education has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $16.31.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.40 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 353,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 274,527 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.