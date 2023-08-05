Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for USA Compression Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of USAC opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 662.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

