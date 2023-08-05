Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Capri Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

