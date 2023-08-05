Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Issued By Zacks Research

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Omnicom Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

NYSE:OMC opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.