KeyCorp Weighs in on Kennametal Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Kennametal stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.