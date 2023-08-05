Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) CEO Sells $2,423,200.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.3 %
BROS stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $54.18.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $197.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
