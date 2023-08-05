Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $1,979,157.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $1,979,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,882,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,739,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $520,344.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $550,794.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.92.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

