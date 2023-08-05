Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $1,979,157.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $1,979,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,882,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,739,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $520,344.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $550,794.42.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NET opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.92.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
