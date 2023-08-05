Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) CEO Sells $2,759,275.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AbbVie stock opened at $147.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $260.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
