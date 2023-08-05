KeyCorp Weighs in on Ryerson Holding Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ryerson in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Ryerson stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ryerson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryerson news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.