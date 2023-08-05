FY2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.
Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.06 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.76%.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.