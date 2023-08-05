FY2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.90.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.06 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.76%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.