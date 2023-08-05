Calibre Mining Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXBFree Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$171.62 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

