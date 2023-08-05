Calibre Mining Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$171.62 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

