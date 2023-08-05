Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Argus

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.65.

NYSE CARR opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

