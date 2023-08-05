Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.63. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after acquiring an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after buying an additional 285,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

