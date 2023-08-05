Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $206.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,429 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.