Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NBTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut NBT Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Articles

