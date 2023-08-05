Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEQP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.72%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Stories

