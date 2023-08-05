LiveVox’s (LVOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on LiveVox from $2.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

LiveVox Price Performance

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $286.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.76. LiveVox has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveVox by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LiveVox by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its stake in LiveVox by 7.5% in the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LiveVox by 336.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

