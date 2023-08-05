Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s (FMAO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $287.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.