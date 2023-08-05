The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $106.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.