The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $106.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONFree Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.