Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,666 shares of company stock worth $19,258,019 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.