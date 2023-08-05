Critical Analysis: American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) versus Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shinhan Financial Group and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Shinhan Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.31, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Shinhan Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shinhan Financial Group is more favorable than American Bank.

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and American Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $18.75 billion 0.75 $3.25 billion $6.53 4.14 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 17.86% 9.18% 0.70% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats American Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture capital, non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About American Bank

(Get Free Report)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.