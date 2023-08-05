Parsons (NYSE:PSN) vs. Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF) Head to Head Review

Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF – Get Free Report) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Netcompany Group A/S and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcompany Group A/S N/A N/A N/A Parsons 2.65% 9.23% 4.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Netcompany Group A/S and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcompany Group A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 Parsons 2 2 4 0 2.25

Valuation & Earnings

Netcompany Group A/S currently has a consensus target price of $420.00, indicating a potential upside of 960.61%. Parsons has a consensus target price of $52.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.82%. Given Netcompany Group A/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Netcompany Group A/S is more favorable than Parsons.

This table compares Netcompany Group A/S and Parsons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcompany Group A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parsons $4.20 billion 1.35 $96.66 million $1.13 47.66

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Netcompany Group A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Parsons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parsons beats Netcompany Group A/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcompany Group A/S

Netcompany Group A/S, an IT services company, delivers business critical IT solutions to public and private sector customers in Denmark, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Greece, Spain, and internationally. It is involved in the development, maintenance, and operation of business-critical IT solutions for various areas, such as benefits and payments, Citizen services, grant management, debt collection and refunds, registration, case management, regulations, filing and reporting, digital infrastructure, analytics and evaluation, and internal support; and customer portals, E-commerce, apps, CRM, marketing automation, PIM, ERP, billing, configure price quote, contract lifecycle management, document and case management, field service, core systems, application development, system integration and API management, data warehouses and data lakes, BI and analytics, data governance, artificial intelligence, internet-of-things (IOT), end user computing, end user computing, cloud migration, and cyber security . The company serves customers in insurance, pension and banking, energy and utilities, transport and logistics, telecommunication and media, retail and wholesale, manufacturing and production, service companies, life science, unemployment insurance fund and union, finance, health, taxation, social and interior, justice, education and science, business, labour market, housing and development, immigration, and climate. Netcompany Group A/S was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. Further, it provides integrated traffic solutions for arterials, smart intersections, airport landside, ports, and tolling integrators; systems optimization, communications-based train control, rail system design and system assurance services; engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private sector industrial clients and public utilities; digital transformation, advisory services, AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

