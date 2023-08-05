Contrasting Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $19.17 billion 1.73 $6.02 billion $7.31 6.95 Galp Energia, SGPS $29.70 billion 0.34 $1.55 billion N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Devon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS.

71.0% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 28.10% 37.91% 17.91% Galp Energia, SGPS 6.80% 39.77% 12.06%

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Devon Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 7 9 1 2.65 Galp Energia, SGPS 0 3 2 0 2.40

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $65.53, indicating a potential upside of 28.99%. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus price target of $12.97, indicating a potential upside of 94.99%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Industrial & Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel, biofuel, and green hydrogen; and operates service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

