Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $12.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,885 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,776,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,085,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,333,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

