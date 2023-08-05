NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NeoGames by 224.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NeoGames by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NeoGames by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 19.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.

NGMS opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.91 million, a PE ratio of -40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

