Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives $62.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.57.
A number of research analysts have commented on TFIN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.23. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $76.49.
Insider Activity at Triumph Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,649,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,126,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.
