Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives $62.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFIN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.23. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $382,818.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 411,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,098,316.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,835 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $382,818.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 411,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,098,316.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 19,468 shares of company stock valued at $793,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,649,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,126,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

