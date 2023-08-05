Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDRSF. Citigroup initiated coverage on Idorsia in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Idorsia in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Idorsia Stock Performance

Shares of IDRSF opened at $7.65 on Monday. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

