Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCTT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $36.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 58.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

