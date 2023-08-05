Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price at $3.26

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.26.

OTLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTLY opened at $1.45 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

