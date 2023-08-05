Brokerages Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) PT at $12.88

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. StockNews.com raised First Foundation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 99,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Foundation by 1,532.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 202,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 190,515 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Trading Up 1.4 %

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -2.87%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

