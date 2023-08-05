Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

NYSE:CLB opened at $25.25 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

