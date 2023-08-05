Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

