Analyzing 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Adecoagro has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro 4.79% 11.25% 4.29% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adecoagro and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $1.35 billion 0.89 $108.14 million $0.61 17.66 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adecoagro and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 0 3 2 0 2.40 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adecoagro currently has a consensus target price of $9.55, indicating a potential downside of 11.33%. Given Adecoagro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Adecoagro beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

