Comparing IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insignia Systems and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $18.80 million 0.00 $10.05 million $6.46 N/A IDW Media $36.09 million 0.20 -$750,000.00 ($0.33) -1.58

Insignia Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insignia Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.7% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Insignia Systems and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems 45.65% 103.74% 66.43% IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Insignia Systems and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insignia Systems beats IDW Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

